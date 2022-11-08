Contrasting Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 6.00% 52.33% 9.62% Cyber Apps World N/A -143.55% -96.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Cyber Apps World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $8.36 billion 1.73 $466.74 million $3.94 27.73 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 4 5 0 2.56 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $101.70, indicating a potential downside of 6.90%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

