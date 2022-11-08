Contrasting Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) & Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Recruit 9.99% 23.58% 13.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Burberry Group and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and Recruit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.86 billion 2.28 $540.86 million N/A N/A Recruit $25.58 billion 1.95 $2.64 billion $1.58 19.58

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Risk and Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats Burberry Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. Burberry Group plc sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. As of April 2, 2022, the company operated 218 stores, 143 concession stores, 57 outlets, and 38 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Recruit

(Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.