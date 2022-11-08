Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.53.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

Corteva stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.