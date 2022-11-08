Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $12.12

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $598.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.12 or 0.00066703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00086246 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001814 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023174 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006246 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.