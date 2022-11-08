Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $328,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,975,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $487.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The company has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

