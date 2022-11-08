Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $488.55 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

