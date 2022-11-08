Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 78,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,975,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.33. 39,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

