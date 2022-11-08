Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

CTRA opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

