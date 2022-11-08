Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, RTT News reports. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

