Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

COTY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 111,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

