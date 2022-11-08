Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVO. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.58.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of TSE CVO traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$595.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.