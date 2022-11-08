Cowen Cuts Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.