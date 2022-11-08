Cowen Cuts Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
Taboola.com Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ TBLA opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.27.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
