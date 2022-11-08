Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 13,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,778. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

