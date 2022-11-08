Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 405,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.