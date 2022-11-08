Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Invests $659,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.