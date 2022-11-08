Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up about 1.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after buying an additional 171,052 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

