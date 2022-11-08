Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 12,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

