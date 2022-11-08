Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 1.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $252.68. 34,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,198. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

