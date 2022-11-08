CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

CPSH opened at $3.40 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

