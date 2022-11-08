Craig Hallum Increases Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target to $76.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SANM. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after acquiring an additional 248,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

