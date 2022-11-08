Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Hits $84.82 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002253 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $84.82 million and $21.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001244 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

