Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Purchases $11,810.70 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Edmond Mesrobian purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $11,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $387,844.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 362,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
