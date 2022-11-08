Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Purchases $11,810.70 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Edmond Mesrobian purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $11,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $387,844.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 362,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $3,982,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,532 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

