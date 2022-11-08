Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

