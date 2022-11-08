Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCK opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

Insider Activity at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.