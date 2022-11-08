Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $975,984.00 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.