CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

