CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 2.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 249,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,642,336. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

