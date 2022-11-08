Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $143,856.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.