Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of CURLF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

