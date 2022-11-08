CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.
CVR Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
