CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

