CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

