CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 138,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,785. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.