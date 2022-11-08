Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises 1.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,915 shares of company stock valued at $957,876 over the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.