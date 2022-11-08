DA Davidson Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $4.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ZEV stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.02.
Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. Analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
