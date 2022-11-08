DA Davidson Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $4.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. Analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,062,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,328,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,917,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,082,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

