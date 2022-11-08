DAO Maker (DAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.90 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00006600 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $151.19 million and $2.90 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00564802 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.64 or 0.29419603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

