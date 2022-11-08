DAO Maker Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $155.15 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $155.15 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00006301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

