Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.32.

DASTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($43.50) to €40.75 ($40.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Shares of DASTY opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.