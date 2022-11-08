Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $37.05

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $38.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 5,856 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 322,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,965,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

