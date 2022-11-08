Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $37.05

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $38.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 5,856 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 322,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,965,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

