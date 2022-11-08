Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given New €9.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €9.30 ($9.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($7.70) to €8.00 ($8.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($11.90) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $9.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,054. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

