Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Up 1%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.49. 24,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 24,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

