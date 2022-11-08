Decentralized Social Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $131.24 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $12.46 or 0.00068479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.