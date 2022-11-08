DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $9.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00236706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00070485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026750 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,750,128 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

