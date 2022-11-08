DeFiChain (DFI) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $318.27 million and $2.47 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.