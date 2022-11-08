Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.