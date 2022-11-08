Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of DK stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Delek US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

