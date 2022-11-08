Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells $1,741,500.00 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Denny’s Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 566,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CL King started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denny’s (DENN)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.