Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,866,000 after buying an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

