Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.00) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.30 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.82 ($35.82). 2,674,382 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.53. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($41.32).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

