Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.00) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €0.30 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €35.82 ($35.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,382 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.53. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($41.32).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

